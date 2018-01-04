Drug dealer suspects drop stash worth R130k

Two suspected drug dealers allegedly dropped their stash worth more than R100 000 as they fled from Port Elizabeth police on Thursday morning (04/01/17).

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident happened at about 4am when members of the Visible Gang Intervention Team were patrolling in the Missionvale area.

“The team were doing normal patrols when they spotted two suspicious men walking in one of the side streets,” she said.

“As the police van approached, the men dropped the bag and fled on foot. A brief chase ensued however the men fled between the nearby shacks.”

The bag contained 1 095 mandrax tablets, 671 pieces of tik and dagga – all worth about R130 000 – and R450 in cash.