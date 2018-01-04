Crisis as East Cape drought deepens

Patensie, Hankey could soon run dry, Bay dam levels at record low

Fears over the Eastern Cape’s crippling drought predicament have escalated alarmingly as two towns near Nelson Mandela Bay run out of water fast. This comes as the metro’s major storage dam supply has slumped to its lowest level yet – 26.94% – eclipsing 2010, when it dropped to 31%.

The dire state of water supply in the southern region of the province emerged yesterday with the release of the latest figures and a report on water supply in the Kouga Municipality region.

The two towns most at risk of running dry were named as Patensie and Hankey, which both fall under Kouga and have just about used up their official water-use quotas for the year after just six months.

But while they may be the first to run dry, their fate is directly linked to that of the Bay as the three all use the same water source.

The two towns are entirely dependent on the Kouga Dam, which is also an important component of the Bay’s water supply network.

Of the four major dams supplying the Bay, Kouga is at a critical 9.56% of its capacity.

The Churchill, which is also shared with other regions, is at 20.18%, while the Impofu and the Groendal dams are at 45.25% and 53.95%, respectively.

Kouga mayor Elza van Lingen confirmed serious water shortages at Hankey and Patensie, warning yesterday that water-shedding might be implemented in the coming months. She said the two towns had already almost used up their water quotas for the year ending June 2018.

“The latest readings in December indicated that Hankey only had 9% of its quota left and Patensie 37%,” she said.

Hankey and Patensie both receive their bulk raw water from the Gamtoos Government Water Scheme, which is administered by the Gamtoos Irrigation Board.

The scheme includes the Kouga Dam and downstream canal system. Van Lingen said the Departshould ment of Water and Sanitation had in July slashed the authorised maximum withdrawal for domestic use by Hankey and Patensie by 25% because of drought conditions.

“The allocation for the towns totalled about 880 000 kilolitres a year, but this was decreased to 660 000kl.

“What has made the decrease particularly challenging is that even under normal rainfall conditions, these allocations have been insufficient in the past.”