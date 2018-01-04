Cop in hot water over racist slur

Walmer station chief suspended after row at Willows party

A senior Port Elizabeth police officer has been suspended for a racist tirade against a security guard during a heated argument over loud music at a popular Marine Drive holiday resort.

Walmer police station commander Colonel Jakob Flemmer was suspended last week following an internal hearing which found him guilty of calling the security guard a “k ***** ”.

The move comes after the altercation between Flemmer and a contract security guard at the Willows Resort and Conference Centre on January 27 last year during a late-night braai and party.

According to police officials, Flemmer was off duty and became unruly during a confrontation with a staff member at the resort along with the guard.

Willows resort general manager Herman Nel said the incident had led to a criminal case being opened by the security guard as part of standard operating procedures.

The altercation had been with a guard from HRG Security Services which is contracted to provide security at the resort.

“I am not really sure on the specifics, but the incident happened at a unit where the security [guard] had to talk to an occupant of the unit,” he said.

Nel referred further queries to HRG Security Services managing director Freddie Erasmus, who said the incident had happened at about midnight while Flemmer and a group of friends were braaiing.

“We provide guards to the resort and obviously, like at any resort, you get used to your fair amount of abuse and unruly behaviour. Because of this, we have procedures in place.

“In this instance, the guard heard loud music coming from one of the bungalows while they were braaiing. At that time, the group was booked into the bungalow and having a party, which is fairly common as in most resorts.

“The guard went to ask them to turn their music down as there were other guests also at the resort.

“The crowd then became rowdy. This led to the guard being verbally abused by one of the guests,” Erasmus said.

“During the incident the one guest [Flemmer] called the guard a k ***** numerous times and was also telling them that he was a colonel in the police.

“As per our standard procedures, the police were called to assist which is when, also per our procedure, a case was opened.”

Erasmus said the police had automatically launched an internal investigation.

“Throughout the year, the guard had to testify and I was not aware of the outcome until now,” he said.