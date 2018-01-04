Convicts who escaped from police van sentenced

Four convicts who escaped from the a police vehicle in December have been sentenced in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court.

Etienne Andrews, Marco Tiervlei, Justin Bramwell and William Kleinbooi were being transported to St Albans Prison after being sentenced for four separate cases of robbery when they escaped through the rusted roof of a police vehicle on December 27.

A task team was immediately established and the four were rearrested within 11 hours.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the four were sentenced to three years direct imprisonment and six months suspended for four years.

Mount Road cluster acting commander Brigadier Neil Jantjies said: “The sentencing serves as a warning to criminals who have a blatant disregard for the law that they can run but they cannot hide.

“We will hunt them until they are where they belong – behind bars.”