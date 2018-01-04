Tributes pour in for poet Bra Willie
President Jacob Zuma and parliament have joined many South Africans in paying tribute to poet and political activist Professor Keorapetse William Kgositsile‚ popularly known as Bra Willie.
Kgositsile‚ who was South Africa’s first National Poet Laureate and a recipient of the National Order of Ikhamanga for his contribution in the field of literature‚ died yesterday at the age of 79.
“Today our country mourns the sad passing of one of the giants of our liberation struggle who was renowned for his accomplishment as well in the education‚ arts and culture sectors,” Zuma said.
“He was highly regarded even beyond the borders of our country and was a celebrated arts intellectual on the continent. We extend our deepest condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace.”
Parliament said the late struggle activist‚ who was born in Johannesburg in 1938‚ had distinguished himself as an academic‚ a poet par excellence‚ and a champion for freedom and social justice throughout his life in South Africa‚ while in exile and on his return home.
“Through his sharp and progressive pen‚ he contributed in cutting open the oppressive blanket of the apartheid system to keep the liberation spirit burning [here] and abroad,” it said.
“For this contribution‚ the world‚ the African continent and our nation honoured him with numerous literary awards‚ including the Order Of Ikhamanga Silver [2008]‚ for his ‘excellent achievements in the field of literature and using these exceptional talents to expose the evils of the system of apartheid’.
“[His] remarkable legacy . . . will live on to continue to inspire many to use culture to advance the development of people of South Africa.”
Former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Vusi Pikoli also paid tribute via Twitter.
Go well bra Willie Kgositsile the big small giant of poetry!
Gone but still with us!
Hamba Kahle Mkhonto.
Your voice fades not.
The bigness of your heart
testimony to your stature.
Your words indelible.
— Vusi Pikoli (@VusiPikoli) January 3, 2018
Arts and Culture minister Nathi Mthethwa said Bra Willie’s death was a “sombre” start to the new year.
We begin 2018 on a very sombre note with the passing of one of South Africa’s most influential and exceptional poets, who went on to become the wRite Association’s National Poet laureate & a member of @ArtsCultureSA‘s Living Legends Legacy Programme, Prof Keorapetse Kgositsile. pic.twitter.com/ydjjl1jyD5
— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) January 3, 2018