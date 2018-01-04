President Jacob Zuma and parliament have joined many South Africans in paying tribute to poet and political activist Professor Keorapetse William Kgositsile‚ popularly known as Bra Willie.

Kgositsile‚ who was South Africa’s first National Poet Laureate and a recipient of the National Order of Ikhamanga for his contribution in the field of literature‚ died yesterday at the age of 79.

“Today our country mourns the sad passing of one of the giants of our liberation struggle who was renowned for his accomplishment as well in the education‚ arts and culture sectors,” Zuma said.

“He was highly regarded even beyond the borders of our country and was a celebrated arts intellectual on the continent. We extend our deepest condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace.”