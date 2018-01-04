About 100 people have been injured after a Shosholoza Meyl train – travelling from Port Elizabeth – derailed between Hennenman and Kroonstad in the Free State on Thursday morning‚ according to emergency services.

ER24’s Russel Meiring told TimesLIVE the number of injured was changing constantly.

The train was travelling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg‚ carrying many holidaymakers on their way home.

Meiring said the train‚ a truck and a car were involved in the incident.

Shozoloza Meyl spokeswoman, Daisy Daniel, said she did not have precise information at the moment as she had just arrived on the scene.

She confirmed the train had departed from Port Elizabeth on Wednesday afternoon.

A video posted on Twitter showed several train cars on fire.

Maroela Media reported that Tiaan Esterhuizen‚ a passenger on the train‚ said the incident had occurred around 9.15am.

“We were in the restaurant section of the train eating breakfast when we felt a jerk and soon after the train came to a standstill‚” he is quoted as saying.

“Some of the people told me afterward they heard the train blowing its horn for a long time before the accident happened.”

He said that many paramedics‚ firefighters and ambulances were on the scene.

“We took the train because we thought it would be safer than being on the roads.”

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) executive Mthura Swarts could not confirm details of the incident‚ but confirmed it was a Shosholoza Meyl train that was involved.

