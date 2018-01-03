Tears and songs flow at funeral for Malinga

Emotions ran high at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg when a letter written by Robbie Malinga’s widow‚ Ann, was read out at his funeral yesterday.

Ann poured her heart out about the amazing husband and father Malinga was‚ and how the memories they made would be with her forever.

“To my dearest husband‚ there were two hearts that beat together now there is one. I’ve shared many tears since I lost you and many more will pour because I’ve lost a good man.” Ann thanked Malinga for protecting his family. “My heart is broken into a million pieces, but I will cling onto the memories,” she said.

Malinga died on Christmas Day, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June.

It was an emotional service filled with musical tributes and speeches in honour of Malinga’s life and 20-year career in the music industry.

Ann reflected on her husband’s final day and the pain she had watch- ed him endure.

“I wish I could touch you one last time without bringing back the pain.