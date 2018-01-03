Tears and songs flow at funeral for Malinga
Emotions ran high at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg when a letter written by Robbie Malinga’s widow‚ Ann, was read out at his funeral yesterday.
Ann poured her heart out about the amazing husband and father Malinga was‚ and how the memories they made would be with her forever.
“To my dearest husband‚ there were two hearts that beat together now there is one. I’ve shared many tears since I lost you and many more will pour because I’ve lost a good man.” Ann thanked Malinga for protecting his family. “My heart is broken into a million pieces, but I will cling onto the memories,” she said.
Malinga died on Christmas Day, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June.
It was an emotional service filled with musical tributes and speeches in honour of Malinga’s life and 20-year career in the music industry.
Ann reflected on her husband’s final day and the pain she had watch- ed him endure.
“I wish I could touch you one last time without bringing back the pain.
“I tried everything possible to save your precious life, but God had a bigger plan – and with tearful eyes I watched you slowly fade away,” she said.
“My life will never be the same‚ I have lost a soulmate, but heaven gained an angel.”
Malinga’s son‚ Robbie jnr, also paid tribute to his dad, saying he was the best man and that his legacy would not be wasted.
“He built a foundation and I have to build on top of that,” he said. “I am Robbie Malinga the second, and I also want to be the best.”
Songstress and friend Kelly Khumalo was overcome with emotion as she performed her hit‚ Sobabili, at the funeral.
Tears streamed down Kelly’s face as she sang the song – a duet she had made with Malinga.
Malinga has been hailed as an icon who changed the lives of many aspiring artists.
His brother‚ Bheki, said Malinga had died surrounded by loved ones. – TimesLIVE