Robbers grab parking takings
Two Port Elizabeth International Airport workers were robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash and their personal cellphones in an early morning robbery yesterday.
Port Elizabeth police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident took place at about 5.30am after the two employees had collected cash from the parking ticket payment machines at the airport and had gone to put the takings into a safe room.
“Two [robbers, their faces] covered, pushed the two employees into the safe room and held them at gunpoint.
“[They then] drove off, taking an undisclosed amount of money,” she said.
Police are investigating.