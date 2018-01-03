Relief for motorists as petrol drops 34c

Motorists will be starting the new year with some relief at the pumps, with the fuel price dropping by 34c a litre from today.

The Department of Energy said yesterday that the latest fuel-price adjustment would bring a 34c/l decrease for 95-octane petrol, bringing the coastal price of this fuel to R13.93/l, and inland to R14.42/l.

The price of 93-octane petrol drops by 29c/l, which means motorists will now pay R13.79/l at the coast and R14.20/l inland. Diesel will also be cheaper. The price of diesel fuel with 0.05% sulphur content drops by 22c/l, while diesel with 0.005% sulphur falls 26c/l.

They will now cost R12.73/l and R12.34/l, respectively.

Department spokesman Johannes Mokobane also announced a 29c/l drop in the wholesale price of illuminating paraffin.

He said the pricing adjustments were attributed to the rand/US dollar exchange rate and an increase in the prices of crude oil.