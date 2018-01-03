With the matric results due for release this week‚ academic expert Fathima Razack has urged those who do not achieve their desired outcomes not to despair.

Razack‚ head of programme in the faculty of commerce at The Independent Institute of Education‚ South Africa’s largest private higher education provider‚ said parents and matriculants should not panic if the results were disappointing.

She said below-par matric results did not have to mean giving up on dreams and aspirations.

“While it might feel like the end of the world at the moment‚ clear heads and a pragmatic approach are required to make the right decisions for the future,” Razack said.

“It is particularly important for adults to manage their response‚ as their emotional state could impact on the resilience of pupils in the wake of the release of results.

“Although parents and guardians may feel deeply disappointed‚ they should know that their first words and reactions may leave a lasting impact.

“They should take stock and consider their unified position so that the energy can be focused on the pupils and their next steps.” She said options open to pupils who failed but were determined to earn their National Senior Certificate included: