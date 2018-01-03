Pass rate for IEB matrics up again

Girls from Grahamstown’s DSG among top achievers in country

Matriculants who receive their Independent Examination Board (IEB) results today managed to increase the overall matric pass rate for the third consecutive year, with three Eastern Cape pupils among the top 5% nationally.

The IEB results continued on an upward trajectory nationally, with a 2017 matric pass rate of 98.76%, up from 98.67% the year before and 98.3% in 2015.

A total of 11 464 full-time and 666 part-time candidates from 212 examination centres across Southern Africa wrote the 2017 IEB National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) in Grahamstown flew the provincial flag high, with three of its pupils earning a spot on the IEB’s 2017 outstanding and commendable list comprising the top 5% of graduates, who also achieved 80% or more in life orientation.

DSG is the only one of the Eastern Cape’s 14 IEB schools – which accommodate 565 matric pupils in total – on the list.

The three pupils are Caitlin Lee Bailey, Alice Godlonton and Annabelle Victoria Schaefer, all 18.

In 2016, there were four in the top 5%.

DSG principal Shelley Frayne said the school’s 68 matric pupils all passed and managed to attain 173 subject distinctions and 176 B symbols.

“We are thrilled to announce our superb 2017 results, which are heralded by three of our girls being listed on the IEB commendable list,” Frayne said.

“The results across the board are outstanding and the entire matric class of 2017 is to be congratulated.

“We are proud of our academic record which I know can be largely attributed to the strong work ethic among our pupil body, good parental support and well-trained, committed and dedicated academic staff.”

IEB chief executive Anne Oberholzer said the results reflected a good academic year, with the IEB pass rate continuing to improve annually.

“[The] candidates have done very well and have once again shown that with a commitment to hard work over their 12 years of schooling, and supported by a dedicated cohort of teachers and parents, they have passed with flying colours,” Oberholzer said.