Ease into exercise routine, gurus advise

Make New Year’s resolutions attainable, and preferably with friends

If you make one fitness resolution for 2018, it should be to be gentle on yourself. This is the word from fitness gurus during a week when many people make ambitious but practically unattainable New Year’s promises to themselves.

Happy Body owner Tanya Wyatt said there were some really interesting new options for people who wanted to get fit this year.

“I think something like ballet fitness classes are really interesting. People are getting bored. The dance type exercises really engage people and has them using their brain as well.

“Exercises like these also benefit the brain by generating new neurons and keeping the brain younger.

“It is what pole-dancing does for me. You really have to focus. I think that is a huge benefit.”

She said it would also be a beneficial resolution to stop treating high fat, low carb as a diet and start treating it as a lifestyle.

“People had great success with this diet but many are ultra-strict about it.

“This is a recipe for disaster. It would be more gentle and easier to moderate and have some of the forbidden food some of the time.

“Speaking for myself, I would be very sad if I had to live in a world without cheesecake,” she said, laughing.

Wyatt said for someone who had never gone to gym before, suddenly wanting to go every day would not work. “Rather build up gradually.

“But more than anything, make a resolution to be gentle with yourself.”

Following a worldwide survey, the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) predicted the following major trends in fitness:

A rise in the popularity of group workouts; ý Fitness for older people; ý More and different yoga classes. Some of the wackier of these trends include “goat yoga” and yoga inspired by penguins.

In its annual trend report, the ACSM quoted one recent study that showed those who worked out in a group benefited from lower stress levels and had bigger improvements in mental, physical and emotional quality of life than those who worked out alone, even though they worked out for twice as long.

Wyatt – who also conducts exercise classes for small groups – said she agreed that more and more people wanted to feel they were part of a community. “I see it in our classes.

“It creates camaraderie and accountability.