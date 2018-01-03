Dodgy cars off road

A total of 83 motorists were also arrested for drunk driving.

The licences of almost 450 vehicles deemed unroadworthy on Eastern Cape roads have been suspended since the start of the festive season.

Eastern Cape provincial transport spokeswoman Khuselwa Rantjie said 10 616 fines had been issued over the festive season for various offences.

In addition, 340 stray animals had been impounded on some of the major routes, particularly the R61 between Komani and Mthatha.

Road-safety operations would continue until after the ANC’s January 8 address in East London next week, she said.