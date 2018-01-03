Bumper Eastern Cape crop of more than 200 New Year babies

Four sets of twins were among a bumper crop of more than 200 babies born in the Eastern Cape on New Year’s Day.

Eastern Cape health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said yesterday that 219 babies were born from midnight. Of these, 114 were boys and 105 girls. The stork was at its busiest in the OR Tambo district, where 52 babies were delivered, while Nelson Mandela Bay had the second-highest figure of 43 and Buffalo City was third, with 34.

Two of the first babies born in 2018 arrived at midnight and one minute past midnight at Dora Nginza Hospital in Kwazakhele.

The twins were born at various hospitals across the province.

Things were much quieter in the delivery rooms at Nelson Mandela Bay’s private hospitals.