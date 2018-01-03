Bay hails well-behaved New Year crowd

The New Year celebrations in Nelson Mandela Bay were relatively crime- and incident-free, with police and emergency services reporting a fairly subdued start to the year despite the large turnout of revellers.

There were also no drownings reported. Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the police spokeswoman for the Mount Road Cluster policing area, which encompasses large swathes of Port Elizabeth, said the New Year period had been noticeably quieter this year.

“We will have all the official figures at the end of the season, when the schools reopen, so we cannot give out any statement as yet,” she said.

“However, we have noticed a quieter New Year celebration period this year in terms of major incidents.”

Captain Andre Beetge, police spokesman for the Motherwell area, which includes popular New Year venue St George’s Strand, said there had been no major incidents. “It was very quiet, except for a few fights. “We did not even get any reports of missing children and the crowds were mostly well behaved,” he said.

Metro Police chief Yolanda Faro praised the well-behaved crowds,

“It was quiet, not because there were no crowds, but because people were abiding by the law,” she said.