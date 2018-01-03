More than 400 killed in stabbings and shootings
Hundreds of people were shot dead or fatally stabbed in the Eastern Cape between Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Of the 449 deaths, 298 occurred over the Christmas weekend and 151 this past weekend, provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said yesterday.
The Mthatha morgue received the most bodies – 43 – over the New Year’s weekend, followed by Aliwal North (18) and Butterworth (16).
In Port Elizabeth, the Gelvandale morgue received 12 bodies with either stab or gunshot wounds and New Brighton six, while Mount Road in Port Elizabeth and Grahamstown received a combined 10.
Of the 298 stabbed or shot over the Christmas weekend, 73 were in the Mthatha, Ngcobo, Qumbu, Tsolo and the Libode and Ngqeleni areas, Kupelo said.
Thirty-seven of the deaths were in Butterworth, 24 in Mbizana, 20 in Grahamstown and 18 in Aliwal North.
In Port Elizabeth, 18 people were killed in Gelvandale over Christmas weekend, seven in New Brighton, 11 in Mount Road, eight in GraaffReinet and 13 in Lusikisiki.
Meanwhile, the unofficial number of people who died on Eastern Cape roads since December 1 is now more than 100.
This includes four people who died in separate accidents in Sterkspruit and Jeffreys Bay on New Year’s Day.
The official death toll will be released by Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi next week.
Transport spokeswoman Khuselwa Rantjie said in the Sterkspruit incident, three people died when two bakkies crashed head-on near the Thabalitshuba township.
In the Jeffreys Bay accident, a man, 32, died when the vehicle he was in crashed on the R102 near the town at about 11.30pm.
“It is believed that the driver of a VW Golf lost control of the vehicle and it overturned,” police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said.
“One of three occupants, Sibusiso Jikeka, died at the scene, while the others were taken to hospital.
Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana said yesterday most of the crashes were the result of human error. – DispatchLIVE