More than 400 killed in stabbings and shootings

Hundreds of people were shot dead or fatally stabbed in the Eastern Cape between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Of the 449 deaths, 298 occurred over the Christmas weekend and 151 this past weekend, provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said yesterday.

The Mthatha morgue received the most bodies – 43 – over the New Year’s weekend, followed by Aliwal North (18) and Butterworth (16).

In Port Elizabeth, the Gelvandale morgue received 12 bodies with either stab or gunshot wounds and New Brighton six, while Mount Road in Port Elizabeth and Grahamstown received a combined 10.

Of the 298 stabbed or shot over the Christmas weekend, 73 were in the Mthatha, Ngcobo, Qumbu, Tsolo and the Libode and Ngqeleni areas, Kupelo said.

Thirty-seven of the deaths were in Butterworth, 24 in Mbizana, 20 in Grahamstown and 18 in Aliwal North.

In Port Elizabeth, 18 people were killed in Gelvandale over Christmas weekend, seven in New Brighton, 11 in Mount Road, eight in GraaffReinet and 13 in Lusikisiki.