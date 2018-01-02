Suspected house robber arrested in Walmer

A suspected house robber was arrested early on Tuesday morning in 9th Avenue, Walmer.

This after a fitting description of the suspect was provided to the police by a 77-year-old Walmer resident.

It is alleged the robbery took place at about 03:00 on Tuesday morning, two men broke into a house in River Road Walmer while the complainant was sleeping. The woman was woken up by a noise and on checking , she saw two men standing on her patio. The complainant ran to her room but the suspects managed to force open her door.

Cash, two iPads, a cell phone and a computer monitor were taken from the house.

One of the suspects was arrested as he was walking on the road in 9th Avenu. The stolen cell phone was found in his possession. He will appear in court soon on a charge of house robbery.