The City of Johannesburg will investigate why RDP houses in Protea Glen‚ Soweto‚ lost their roofs and collapsed during the hail and rain storm over Johannesburg on Saturday night.

Luyanda Mfeka‚ spokesman for the mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba‚ confirmed to TimesLIVE that an investigation would take place.

Mashaba visited Protea Glen on Sunday to see the damage. He expressed shock that many of the damaged structures were only a year old.

Mashaba also responded to a tweet that noted some houses were more damaged than nearby shacks.

Mashaba tweeted: “I personally observed this during my visit to affected areas yesterday.”

On Monday‚ the mayor retweeted a number of tweets that questioned why the build quality of houses was so bad and asked if tenderpreneurs were scamming people.

He said on Twitter that “an urgent investigation [is] required to have justice for our people”.