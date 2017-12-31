Wendy Knowler: Consciously improve habits relating to financial affairs

A new year stretches out before us and most of us are hoping for better things, but with the possible exception of winning the lottery, positive change only comes when we consciously change our habits.

I asked the various ombuds for their “if you do nothing else, do this” advice.

Magauta Mphahlele, acting ombudsman, consumer goods and services ombudsman:

“Don’t be pressured or enticed into entering into fixed-term contracts for gym or cellular phone services as the cancellation penalties are high if you want to cancel before the expiry of the term, either due to lack of affordability or because you aren’t using the service.

“When you make a purchase, keep your proof of purchase, and only use or install goods according to manufacturer instructions, otherwise your right to a refund, repair or replacement of a defective products might be compromised.

“When ordering from catalogues or making a special order, keep a record of the product specifications in case the incorrect goods are delivered and you want to return them. You have a right to claim a refund or replacement within 10 business days of receiving the product.”

Reana Steyn, ombudsman for banking services:

“Be wise to the ATM scam. I witnessed it two weeks ago when I went to withdraw some cash.

“The machine accepted my card and pin – and then none of the buttons seemed to work. So I cancelled the transaction and took my card.

“Then I noticed a couple standing at the machine next to me, obviously distressed. The woman said when they used the ‘stuck’ ATM I had just used, a man came to help and together they went to the other machine.

“And now all her money had been withdrawn from her account.

“The scammers obviously do something to one ATM, then offer to ‘help’ people, before skimming or swopping the card, and having seen them enter their pin several times, they quickly go and withdraw the money from an ATM at the bank next door.