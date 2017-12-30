Umalusi and education department pleased with smooth running of this year’s matric examinations

Tight security measures and system improvements have paid off for the Department of Basic Education‚ with not a single matric question paper leaked this year for the first time in years.

Despite minor incidences of individual irregularities involving pupils‚ examination authority Umalusi is satisfied that there were no systematic irregularities that might have compromised the credibility and integrity of the examinations.

Irregularities were isolated and these had been managed appropriately by blocking results of affected candidates, Umalusi chief executive Dr Mafu Rakometsi said yesterday.

However, Umalusi was running one of the biggest systems in the country and it would be difficult to give the exact number of exam irregularities, he said.

“For us to know individual acts of dishonesty would be difficult, but they are very small.

“We are talking here about learners bringing in script notes. Those would be isolated incidents.

“We are talking here about a learner coming into the examination room with a cellphone and you also get incidents of learners assisting each other. Those are isolated incidents and it is difficult to keep count of those‚” he said.

Giving the results a green light‚ Umalusi council chairman Professor John Volmink said this was on condition the results of the candidates implicated in the examination irregularities be blocked and investigated, and the outcome of the investigations reported to Umalusi.

Department of Basic Education spokesman Elijah Mhlanga said the department was pleased that its interventions in preventing irregularities had paid off.