Initiates ‘rent out hut to couple for alcohol’
The Eastern Cape circumcision rite has suffered an embarrassing own goal after two initiates allegedly rented out their hut to a couple for a night in exchange for alcohol.
The incident, which was allegedly kept a secret by local authorities, happened more than a week ago at an initiation school outside East London’s Duncan Village township.
The initiates allegedly did not leave their hut for their overnight guests but spent the night drinking with the couple.
For traditional reasons, women are forbidden from going anywhere near initiation schools.
When asked about the incident, department of health district circumcision coordinator in Buffalo City metro Mbulelo Matayo said, “How did you know about this?”
Matayo, who called the incident an embarrassment, said, “This was the first time I am hearing about someone asking for a slaapplek at an initiation school.”
The two initiates and the man who brought the woman for a sleepover at the initiation hut had been punished for the collusion.
“The woman was told to go home while the two initiates received lashes and the man got a pounding as well from the family members of the initiates.”
East London police spokeswoman Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala said no case had been opened.
Eastern Cape cooperative governance and traditional affairs spokesman Mamkeli Ngam said the department was awaiting an official report from district officials and would then investigate.