Initiates ‘rent out hut to couple for alcohol’

The Eastern Cape circumcision rite has suffered an embarrassing own goal after two initiates allegedly rented out their hut to a couple for a night in exchange for alcohol.

The incident, which was allegedly kept a secret by local authorities, happened more than a week ago at an initiation school outside East London’s Duncan Village township.

The initiates allegedly did not leave their hut for their overnight guests but spent the night drinking with the couple.

For traditional reasons, women are forbidden from going anywhere near initiation schools.

When asked about the incident, department of health district circumcision coordinator in Buffalo City metro Mbulelo Matayo said, “How did you know about this?”