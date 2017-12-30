Funding initiative puts metro mountain bike unit on track

A crowd-funding event organised by Fat Tracks has raised R21 000 for the new metro police mountain bike unit, which was launched at the start of the festive season.

Johan Gerryts, the outgoing chairman of the Fat Tracks Mountain Bike Club, said the impromptu crowd-funding initiative had been undertaken by enthusiastic “Fatties” after an approach from the unit.

“The metro police had already acquired funds to buy the bicycles for their 12-person mountain bike squad, but they still needed shoes and socks, bike accessories like hazard lights and a fund for servicing their bikes when necessary.

“We relayed the call to our members and we had a fantastic response. So the squad is properly fitted out and has sufficient backing going forward.”

The new mountain bike unit is initially concentrating on the beachfront but will in time patrol Port Elizabeth in general, including areas like Settlers Park where the Fatties are based.

Metro police chief Yolanda Faro said yesterday the unit would consist of 12 officers spread across different shifts with the possibility of increasing numbers in future.

A police officer on a bicycle was highly visible and mobile and at the same time had “human contact with the community”, she said.