Former miners struggling to get payouts

Eastern Cape former mineworkers who had hoped to get their overdue pension, retirement funds and occupational health disease payments from former employers had a bleak festive season as many struggled to access their money.

Three months ago, Weekend Post sister paper Saturday Dispatch published 4 000 names of former workers who were expected to get their money through mining recruitment agent Teba.

The announcement by Teba was welcomed by many former mineworkers, who had hoped that finally being paid what was due to them would solve their financial woes.

The thousands of former mineworkers from the Eastern Cape, who were recruited through Teba, have for years struggled to access their money.

Some were retrenched, while others were injured while working in some of the country’s mines.

Teba released the names of 4 000 ex-miners who were eligible for some form of compensation after the Saturday Dispatch exposed the plight of the former workers, many of whom left the mines with nothing to show for their decades of hard labour in multinational mining companies.

According to the Financial Services Board, more that R40-billion remains unclaimed as many former workers didn’t know how to go about claiming the money.

Many, like Lungile Qangqa, of Mceula village outside Whittlesea, whose name appeared among the 4 000 beneficiaries, are still waiting to be compensated for their work in the mines.

His relative, Nombuyiselo Qangqa, said last week: “We’ve got nothing from the Teba company, we are struggling, he’s struggling and we had nothing for Christmas as we had hoped for a payment.”