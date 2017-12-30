Emergency and hospital staff bracing for another frenetically busy weekend

Nelson Mandela Bay hospital and ambulance personnel are bracing themselves for another horrendous weekend after alcohol abuse, violence and accidents flooded the city’s emergency rooms and mortuaries over the Christmas weekend.

Eastern Cape health department spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said alcohol abuse had likely contributed to both the road accidents and the other violence.

“In this province Christmas Day turned into human slaughter day.”

Emergency services were bracing themselves for a similar influx of trauma cases this weekend.

Kupelo said that by the end of the long Christmas weekend there had been 298 bodies piling up in state mortuaries around the province that had to be autopsied following deaths due to accidents or violence.

Of these, there were 36 in Nelson Mandela Bay: 18 at Gelvandale mortuary, 11 at Mount Road and seven at New Brighton. Mthatha mortuary received 73 bodies.

Kupelo said two people had died and seven had been critically injured in Nelson Mandela Bay in a taxi crash.

“This unfortunately created a delay in seeing the non-urgent cases as the urgent trauma cases needed to be given first priority.The backlog was however cleared by midnight on Saturday December 23.

“Unfortunately there was a large influx of medical emergencies on Saturday night and Sunday morning, which was unusual for the festive season. We had to see 40 medical emergencies with only one doctor on shift.”

The emergency theatre that forms part of Livingstone’s Accident and Emergency Unit saw 50 patients at the same time, with one doctor on shift.

Kupelo said there were only four doctors in total on shift in the emergency units at Livingstone and Dora Nginza – one in each hospital to deal with ill patients and one in each hospital to handle injured patients.

“On Sunday December 24 we worked to clear the backlog.