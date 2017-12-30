The executive director for safety and security for the City of Cape Town‚ Richard Bosman, said the fire was raging on Horse Shoe Bend, and firefighters had been dispatched just before 6am.

Eleven fire-fighting vehicles‚ five water tankers and six fire engines were at the scene, and two helicopters had been dispatched from Newlands to extinguish the blaze in areas inaccessible to the ground crew.

There was no immediate threat to property.

On Tuesday‚ a huge fire in an informal settlement in Valhalla Park on the Cape Flats destroyed about 150 shacks and left 300 people homeless.