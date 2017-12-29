Two arrested after high-speed car chase

Two men, allegedly transporting dagga, have been arrested following a high-speed car chase on the R72 in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police spokeswoman Captain Mali Govender said members of the Port Alfred K9 unit received information that two VW Polo’s travelling on the R72, in the direction of East London towards Port Elizabeth, were possibly transporting dagga.

“A high-speed chase ensued and members of the Port Alfred SAPS managed to stop one vehicle at the Kenton on Sea crossing, while the second vehicle continued and blatantly disregarded the instruction by the members to stop.

“The chase ended about 35kms from where it started by members of the K9 unit,” Govender said.

“During a search operation of the first vehicle nothing had been found. While the second vehicle was being searched, nine bags were found in the boot while two bags were found behind the seats,” she said.

The two suspects, 32 and 40, were arrested and face charges of dealing in dagga.

26.8kg of dagga with a street value of R80 400 was seized.

The suspects will appear in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (02/01/2018).