The Constitutional Court will rule today on whether parliament must start proceedings to impeach President Jacob Zuma‚ EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said.

In September‚ the EFF‚ DA and UDM asked the court to step in and order parliamentary speaker Baleka Mbete to set up a committee to start impeachment proceedings.

This was because Zuma had violated the constitution by spending taxpayers’ money to upgrade his private Nkandla home.

The EFF’s advocate, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, argued that Mbete had failed in her duty to scrutinise Zuma’s conduct and that she had also frustrated political parties’ bids to do so.

The case centred on whether Mbete and members of parliament had followed all the rules and proceedings to make Zuma account for his violation of the constitution.

However‚ Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng told Ngcukaitobi that the case was not about parliamentary procedures‚ but merely a bid to get rid of Zuma.

“Your client [EFF] wants to have the president removed from office,” he said.