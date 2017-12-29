Municipal official arrested in Uitenhage
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality assistant manager for housing delivery and unionist David Toyis was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in Uitenhage on Wednesday night.
Police spokesman for the Uitenhage and Humansdorp region Sergeant Majola Nkohli confirmed the arrest.
“He was arrested at around 8pm and released about an hour later on R1 000 bail.
“He will appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on June 26,” Nkohli said. He could not provide further details last night.
Chief of staff in the mayor’s office Kristoff Adelbert confirmed Toyis was employed as an assistant manager in housing delivery.
Asked for comment on his arrest, Adelbert said: “Mr Toyis is a private citizen, currently on annual leave. I do not believe he has been convicted of anything, and thus there is nothing to comment on.”
In March last year, Toyis, then Eastern Cape chairman of the South African Municipal Workers Union, was expelled by the union for alleged ill-discipline and sowing division within the union structures.
Toyis is also Eastern Cape chairman of the Congress of South African Trade Unions.