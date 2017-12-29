Municipal official arrested in Uitenhage

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality assistant manager for housing delivery and unionist David Toyis was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in Uitenhage on Wednesday night.

Police spokesman for the Uitenhage and Humansdorp region Sergeant Majola Nkohli confirmed the arrest.

“He was arrested at around 8pm and released about an hour later on R1 000 bail.

“He will appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on June 26,” Nkohli said. He could not provide further details last night.