Special gazette lists perks for ‘retired’ Zimbabwe presidents

Robert Mugabe may no longer be the Zimbabwean president‚ but he will be living like one. Mugabe, 93, was forced to resign last month after a temporary military takeover. Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had been sacked from his job as vice-president by Mugabe earlier that month, then took over as head of state.

Mnangagwa has revealed – in an official gazette – that Mugabe and his wife, Grace, 52, are entitled to more than 25 staff‚ a fully furnished office‚ two properties‚ a fleet of cars for employees‚ private international travel and an entertainment allowance.

Grace will also be looked after when Mugabe dies and entitled to stay in an official residence.

Zimbabwe’s The Herald newspaper reported yesterday that Mnangagwa had released a special gazette detailing the benefits applicable to a retired president.

The gazette specifically details benefits for any retired president who ruled Zimbabwe since 1987.

That was the year Mugabe went from being prime minister to president‚ suggesting the law was specifically designed with the Mugabes in mind. Perks allocated to Mugabe include: ý A fully furnished official residence in Harare;