Mugabes remain set to live the high life
Special gazette lists perks for ‘retired’ Zimbabwe presidents
Robert Mugabe may no longer be the Zimbabwean president‚ but he will be living like one. Mugabe, 93, was forced to resign last month after a temporary military takeover. Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had been sacked from his job as vice-president by Mugabe earlier that month, then took over as head of state.
Mnangagwa has revealed – in an official gazette – that Mugabe and his wife, Grace, 52, are entitled to more than 25 staff‚ a fully furnished office‚ two properties‚ a fleet of cars for employees‚ private international travel and an entertainment allowance.
Grace will also be looked after when Mugabe dies and entitled to stay in an official residence.
Zimbabwe’s The Herald newspaper reported yesterday that Mnangagwa had released a special gazette detailing the benefits applicable to a retired president.
The gazette specifically details benefits for any retired president who ruled Zimbabwe since 1987.
That was the year Mugabe went from being prime minister to president‚ suggesting the law was specifically designed with the Mugabes in mind. Perks allocated to Mugabe include: ý A fully furnished official residence in Harare;
- Housing allowance or a private residence anywhere in Zimbabwe with five bedrooms and three guest rooms or a lump sum of money equivalent to the cost of building a private residence;
- At least six security staff‚ which can be increased at the current head of government’s request;
- Two drivers, two private secretaries‚ two office assistants and two personal assistants;
- At the residence, Mugabe is able to employ two gardeners‚ two cooks‚ two waiters‚ two laundry staff and three domestic workers;
- An office with computers‚ cellphone‚ landline; and
- Vehicles and petrol costs for all staff serving the president. The cars must be replaced every five years. Mnangagwa has the discretion to increase the number of security personnel and decide Mugabe’s entertainment allowance.
The private residence‚ described in the gazette as a reasonably sized house‚ is allowed to have five bedrooms‚ a guest wing with three guest rooms‚ a study‚ swimming pool‚ two guardrooms and two garages.
The benefits also include medical aid contributions for the former president‚ his wife and children under the age of 21.
Mugabe and his wife will have diplomatic passports‚ and first-class air and train transport four times a year inside the country, as well as four international private air trips and the use of a Mercedes-Benz 500 series or equivalent vehicle in a foreign country. – TimesLIVE