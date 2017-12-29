Initiation schools slammed for not guiding boys to be real men

An Eastern Cape religious leader and his traditional counterpart are upset about young men who return from initiation schools and abuse women and children, drink alcohol and disrespect elders.

Council of Churches president and Moral Regeneration Movement chairman Bishop Andile Mbete and former Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders (ECHTL) chairman Ngangomhlaba Matanzima said the instruction at initiation schools must be restructured so that initiates understood what it meant to be a man.

Mbete and Matanzima were speaking at a traditional homecoming ceremony for the sons of senior government official Masiza Mazizi, at Colosa, in Dutywa, and of Cofimvaba businesswoman Colin Sakawulu, at Magwala village.

Mbete and Matanzima both attended the Mazizi traditional homecoming on Christmas Day, while the former ECHTL boss delivered a similar message at Magwala village on Saturday.

Mbete said the manner of some young men was an insult to the rite. “Even the way they dress. How can you show your underwear in public, have trousers below your buttock? Mbete said.