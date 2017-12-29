Four injured after car crashes into sand

The driver of a motor vehicle was seriously injured after the car they were driving plummeted down into the sand on Denville’s Beach opposite Dolphin’s Leap on Friday morning.

According to metro police chief Yolanda Faro, the driver of the vehicle allegedly drove forward instead of reversing.

“[This] resulted in the vehicle going through the railing onto the sand,” said Faro.

“The driver was seriously injured and the 3 passengers only sustained slight injuries.”

EMS officials said the incident occurred at about at 2.45am.