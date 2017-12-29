‘Forgetful’ diners pay up after online outcry

Facebook anger at excuse for not settling R1 550 bill

After being roundly condemned on social media, a couple who “forgot” to pay their R1 550 bill at popular Jeffreys Bay restaurant Die Walskipper deposited the money yesterday.

After a picture of one of the diners – caught on camera over the shoulder of another couple – was widely shared on Facebook, the couple contacted the restaurant, saying they had forgotten to pay after getting into a fight after slurping oysters, feasting on shellfish and downing tequila.

Die Walskipper waitress Sharon van Rhyn took to social media on Wednesday night, politely asking for help in finding the pair.

Van Rhyn’s post elicited a flurry of angry responses, with many saying there was absolutely no way people could forget to pay.

In a post written in Afrikaans on a Jeffreys Bay Facebook page, Van Rhyn said: “Good evening Jeffreys Bay, if somebody knows the man in the picture please ask him to pay his R1 550 account at Walskipper. He forgot.”

Die Walskipper owner Grace Koornhos, 58, said the man and woman had walked out without anyone noticing.

On social media, many scoffed at the suggestion they could have forgotten to pay the bill.

Christopher Scott said: “Forgot? Yeah right.”

Vanette Mclaren said: “Yes, how do you forget?”

Delia Hoffeldt Potgieter said: “Disgusting. Do people not realise staff always have to pay in shortages? Sis on you.”

Koornhos, however, said before the couple came forward they had considered just writing off the bill.