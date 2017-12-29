‘Forgetful’ diners pay up after online outcry
Facebook anger at excuse for not settling R1 550 bill
After being roundly condemned on social media, a couple who “forgot” to pay their R1 550 bill at popular Jeffreys Bay restaurant Die Walskipper deposited the money yesterday.
After a picture of one of the diners – caught on camera over the shoulder of another couple – was widely shared on Facebook, the couple contacted the restaurant, saying they had forgotten to pay after getting into a fight after slurping oysters, feasting on shellfish and downing tequila.
Die Walskipper waitress Sharon van Rhyn took to social media on Wednesday night, politely asking for help in finding the pair.
Van Rhyn’s post elicited a flurry of angry responses, with many saying there was absolutely no way people could forget to pay.
In a post written in Afrikaans on a Jeffreys Bay Facebook page, Van Rhyn said: “Good evening Jeffreys Bay, if somebody knows the man in the picture please ask him to pay his R1 550 account at Walskipper. He forgot.”
Die Walskipper owner Grace Koornhos, 58, said the man and woman had walked out without anyone noticing.
On social media, many scoffed at the suggestion they could have forgotten to pay the bill.
Christopher Scott said: “Forgot? Yeah right.”
Vanette Mclaren said: “Yes, how do you forget?”
Delia Hoffeldt Potgieter said: “Disgusting. Do people not realise staff always have to pay in shortages? Sis on you.”
Koornhos, however, said before the couple came forward they had considered just writing off the bill.
She said it had in no way been the waitress’s fault.
By late afternoon, the post had been shared almost 1 000 times. Koornhos did not divulge the couple’s names but provided a contact number.
When contacted, the woman said she would not give her name.
She said a lover’s spat had led to them forgetting to pay.
“This was a huge misunderstanding. My husband and I had a fight and I walked out with both our wallets.
“When we woke up [yesterday] we realised that we had not paid.
“I called the owner and made the payment. We sorted everything out.”
She said an honest mistake had been made.
Koornhos confirmed that she had received the payment.
Under South African law‚ a case of fraud can be opened against people who fail to pay their hotel or restaurant charges. The guest may also be sued by the establishment for payment of the bill.