Emotionally charged service for slain cop

Devastated Port Elizabeth police sergeant Anele France stood mute, unable to utter a word when he tried to address a packed and emotionally charged memorial service for his slain colleague yesterday. A highly distressed France, who lost an eye in the shooting that claimed

the life of Constable Caroline Mjandana – just hours before she was due to go on leave – left the podium and walked out of the church, but re- turned about 30 minutes later. The service for Mjandana, 38, who had been France’s partner at work for 11 years, was held at the Dutch Reformed Church in North End. About 200 people attended. Mjandana, the mother of a four- year-old boy, was shot dead next to France, 43, in their police vehicle as they attended to a robbery.

They had come under fire when they responded to an alarm at PE Ice Cream in Sydenham at 11pm on Thursday last week. After the service, France said he had not yet found a way to move past the trauma of the shooting and losing Mjandana. “I am OK. I am hurting, but I am trying to move on,” he said. “I don’t know how I will go on, but it is all part of a process.” France and Mjandana had been partners since 2006.

France said Mjandana had loved to joke around and had been an absolute pleasure to work with. “She loved to call everyone Nana [baby] or Maroro [my love] as a way of showing kindness,” he said. Mjandana’s sisters – Noxolo, 42, and Zanele, 37, both also policewomen – clung to each other as speaker after speaker described their sister as kind, bubbly and disciplined. Their younger sister, Nobesuthu, 27, comforted their mother, Nomphumelelo.

In her address at the memorial, Noxolo said the family had not been the same since Mjandana’s death. “This is not easy for us, especially because I thought that those younger than me would speak about me at my funeral, yet here we are here today,” she said. Noxolo said the family was struggling to get Mjandana’s little son, Sihlangule, to comprehend what had happened. “Hlahla [Sihlangule] doesn’t even understand what is happening,” she said. “He was excited that we were coming to his mother’s service and asked when she would be coming back home.”