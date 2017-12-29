Bail hearing for six youths postponed
Six youths accused of murdering a teenager at the beachfront earlier this month will spend New Year behind bars.
The bail application for Faizel Davids, 20, Fergil Fillis, 19, Shuaib Slabbert, 18, and three minors, who cannot be named as they are underage, was postponed to January 2.
The six accused, aged between 15 and 20, appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday.
They are accused of the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Curtley Alexander during the opening-of-theseason festivities on December 16.
Slabbert, Fillis and Davids are being held at the North End prison, while the three minors remain at Nerina House.