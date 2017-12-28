Transkei baby latest listeriosis case

New cases of listeriosis continue to be diagnosed every week in the Eastern Cape.

In the latest case, a three-month-old girl from Libode was diagnosed with the illness.

Listeriosis is caused by the bacteria listeria monocytogenes and is found in soil, water and also raw milk and other dairy products and can only be destroyed by cooking.

The symptoms of listeriosis include nausea, diarrhoea and infections of the blood and brain.

Pregnant women, the elderly, babies and people who live with compromised immune systems are most at risk.

According to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), mild listeriosis does not require treatment but severe cases will require antibiotics.

In its latest report, the NICD confirmed 658 cases in South Africa since January 1, with 60 deaths noted.