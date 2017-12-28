SACP concerned at how Zuma will fund new students
President Jacob Zuma’s promise to accelerate the rollout of free education to students from working class and poor households is worrying the South African Communist Party because there is no clarity about how it will be funded.
In its end-of-year statement‚ the party commended the government for speeding up the progressive rollout of free education.
The number of South Africans with college and university qualifications robustly increased following an increase in funding for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) from R2.4-billion in 2008 to R15-billion this year and extended coverage to previously unfunded college students‚ the SACP said.
“On December 16 government announced a plan to broaden the scope of eligibility from an old to a new threshold, further benefiting the working class,” national spokesman Alex Mohubetswane Mashilo said.
“However‚ the issue of where the money will come from is of great importance and must be clarified as a matter urgency.
“We hope that this will not amount to increasing VAT or recklessly using workers’ money either in the Unemployment Insurance Fund or the Public Investment Corporation. Doing so will be tantamount to robbing the poor.”