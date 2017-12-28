President Jacob Zuma’s promise to accelerate the rollout of free education to students from working class and poor households is worrying the South African Communist Party because there is no clarity about how it will be funded.

In its end-of-year statement‚ the party commended the government for speeding up the progressive rollout of free education.

The number of South Africans with college and university qualifications robustly increased following an increase in funding for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) from R2.4-billion in 2008 to R15-billion this year and extended coverage to previously unfunded college students‚ the SACP said.