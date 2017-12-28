Row over treatment for dying baby
Baby Latoya‚ who died at Pastor Paseka Mboro Motsoeneng’s church in Katlehong on Christmas Eve‚ suffered a lot before she died.
According to Mboro‚ Latoya’s mother had looked for medical assistance for her child but had not received any help until she turned to him.
“On Sunday‚ a woman came with a child. The little girl was very weak‚” Mboro said. “I was told that she is dehydrated.”
Mboro said because this was more of a medical issue than a spiritual one, he had told the mother she should take the child to the hospital as she needed to be put on a drip.
“She said the clinic did not have a drip.
“Other clinics were closed, but one doctor put the child on a drip and told the mother she would need to be taken to hospital‚” Mboro said.
However, without a referral letter from the clinic‚ the hospital would not act, he said.
He had asked the congregants to call an ambulance‚ halting Sunday’s service to ensure that the child was attended to.
Mboro claimed that half an hour later‚ an irate team of paramedics arrived‚ saying they had received more than 50 calls from the church. “They were very rude.” Before their arrival‚ Latoya had stopped breathing‚ Mboro said. “They administered my water to her and I touched her chest and prayed.
“The child started breathing again and started to cry.”
“I told the paramedics the child is dehydrated and we may lose [her] but they said they wanted to speak to the mom‚ not me.”
After an altercation, he and the mother got into the ambulance with the child and just metres away from the church‚ she began to vomit and gasp. The paramedics stopped the ambulance, but the child had died.
It is understood that the paramedics have since laid criminal complaints against Mboro‚ accusing him of manhandling them.
He has denied the claim, accusing them of trying to cover their failure to carry out their tasks by alleging they had been prevented from doing so.
Ekurhuleni EMS’s William Ntledi denied the ambulance took so long to respond. He also denied paramedics had hurt anyone.
Ntledi said as a result of a misunderstanding between Mboro and the paramedic‚ she had lacerations on her cheek.
“The pastor manhandled her and a case has been opened‚” he said‚ adding that the paramedic had sought refuge in the fire department’s vehicle. – TimesLIVE