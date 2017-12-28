Baby Latoya‚ who died at Pastor Paseka Mboro Motsoeneng’s church in Katlehong on Christmas Eve‚ suffered a lot before she died.

According to Mboro‚ Latoya’s mother had looked for medical assistance for her child but had not received any help until she turned to him.

“On Sunday‚ a woman came with a child. The little girl was very weak‚” Mboro said. “I was told that she is dehydrated.”

Mboro said because this was more of a medical issue than a spiritual one, he had told the mother she should take the child to the hospital as she needed to be put on a drip.

“She said the clinic did not have a drip.

“Other clinics were closed, but one doctor put the child on a drip and told the mother she would need to be taken to hospital‚” Mboro said.

However, without a referral letter from the clinic‚ the hospital would not act, he said.

He had asked the congregants to call an ambulance‚ halting Sunday’s service to ensure that the child was attended to.