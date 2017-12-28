R10 000 reward for capture of cop killer

Sheriff on personal mission to put murderers of policewoman in jail

The sheriff of Port Elizabeth North has posted a reward of R10 000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the gunmen who fired at two police officers, killing one and seriously wounding the other, during a robbery in Port Elizabeth.

Llewellyn Sharp, one of three sheriffs of the court operating in the Bay, is offering the reward in his private capacity following the shooting of Constable Caroline Mjandana, 38, and Sergeant Anele France, 43, at PE Ice Cream in Sydenham at about 11pm last Thursday.

Mjandana, was fatally shot in the neck, while France was shot in the head, resulting in the loss of an eye later.

They were shot in their police vehicle while responding to an alarm at the Paterson Road business.

France was treated at Greenacres Hospital and discharged later.

“There are two reasons for the reward for the capture and charging of the suspects,” Sharp said.

“The first is that we work with the police daily – they support us in effecting our duties and we have a close working relationship with them.

“This attack was an attack on one of our own.

“The second is that I am a member and team leader of a neighbourhood watch which covers the area where the attempted robbery took place.

“Earlier the same evening that the officers were shot, members of our neighbourhood watch came across a suspicious, stationary vehicle.

“The police were called and [Mjandana and France] attended to that call.

“Two hours later, they were shot.”

Sharp said he had helped distribute the pamphlets advertising the reward yesterday.