Public works to spend R12m on bursaries
About R12-million has been set aside for tertiary education bursaries in the fields of architecture, construction and property for students from previously disadvantaged backgrounds.
The bursaries from the Eastern Cape Department of Roads and Public Works will be awarded to 25 deserving applicants.
The areas of study are architectural studies, construction health and safety management and town and regional planning, landscape architecture, property management, real estate and property valuation, interior design and health, safety and environmental management.
This is an increase from last year’s R8.5-million given by the department to 50 deserving matriculants who had no means to further their studies.
Spokesman Mphumzi Zuzile said the bursaries were a way of contributing towards the implementation of reconstruction and development of society.
“For the 2018 academic year, the department has set aside R12-million to cover tuition fees, prescribed books, accommodation and meals,” he said.
“The purpose of the bursary is to address skills shortages in the department, raise the quality of skills development throughout the province and promote economic growth and employment.
“Since 2010, the department has managed to award bursaries to more than 320 students and spent more than R8.9million.”
Applicants must be between 18 and 35, and be Eastern Cape residents from a previously disadvantaged background.
They must have excelled academically or demonstrate potential in Grade 12 and must not be beneficiaries of other bursary schemes.
Application forms are available from the department’s website or at any of its six district offices.