Public works to spend R12m on bursaries

About R12-million has been set aside for tertiary education bursaries in the fields of architecture, construction and property for students from previously disadvantaged backgrounds.

The bursaries from the Eastern Cape Department of Roads and Public Works will be awarded to 25 deserving applicants.

The areas of study are architectural studies, construction health and safety management and town and regional planning, landscape architecture, property management, real estate and property valuation, interior design and health, safety and environmental management.

This is an increase from last year’s R8.5-million given by the department to 50 deserving matriculants who had no means to further their studies.

Spokesman Mphumzi Zuzile said the bursaries were a way of contributing towards the implementation of reconstruction and development of society.