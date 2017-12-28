Police rescue 14-year-old girl forced into marriage

Eastern Cape police have rescued a 14-year-old girl being forced into a marriage allegedly arranged by her mother and uncles.

The practice is known as ukuthwala.

The girl‚ who cannot be named because she is underage‚ was allegedly being forced into a union with a 26-year-old mineworker from KuMvezo near Qunu in the Eastern Cape.

The family is alleged to have received seven cattle for lobola.

She was rescued on Christmas Eve.

It is understood that her family and that of the man’s had arranged the marriage without her knowledge. She was sent to live with the man.

Petros Majola‚ director of the non-profit Khula Development Project that supports children‚ said the girl is in a place of safety.

“I am shocked that people continue with ukuthwala‚ forcing mostly young girls into these arranged marriages.

We call on the justice department to give harsher sentences to those who are found to have been involved in these crimes‚” said Majola.

-DispatchLIVE