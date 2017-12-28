Livingstone Hospital social workers looking for patients family

Social workers at Livingstone Hospital have asked for the assistance of the public to find the family of a man who claims to be 18-year-old and is currently at their psychiatric unit.

Nomatolo Mnyakana said the patient was brought to the hospital by police on December 12.

“The police found him roaming around in Cotsworld, he said he lives around there. He first said his name was Yesen George, but later said his real name was Zaimeen Gallant.” Mnyakana said.

The patient gave the address,53 Blueberry Street, Extension 31, Bethelsdorp to hospital staff.

“When we went there, the residents did not recognise his name (Yensen George),” Mnyakana said.

If anyone recognise him please contact Social Worker Nomatolo Mnyakana on 041 405 2576/2609.