Ebubeleni festival set to delight

After a backlash over the venue choice last year, the sixth annual Ebubeleni Music Festival is all set to amaze fans at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

“The outcry was a reason why we moved the event to the stadium,” he said.

The organisers had listened to festivalgoers after threats of a boycott if the music festival was held again at the Scribante Racetrack, Mahambehlala said.

Project manager Marc Mahambehlala has confirmed that everything is on track for a bigger, successful concert.

“We had approached the previous management of the stadium, but luckily with the new management, the Nelson Mandela Bay Development Agency, we also came to an understanding,” Mahambehlala said.

The festival organisers hoped to make the stadium the festival’s home for the next three years, and Mahambehlala said there were ongoing talks to make that happen.

The national lineup includes Amazulu hitmaker Amanda Black, Mzansi’s multi-award winner Mafikizolo, legendary power duo Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu, multiaward winner AKA, R&B and soul singers the Jaziel Brothers, new sensation and Akanamali singer Samthing Soweto, songstress Lady Zamar popular Ngempela songwritersinger Sjava, and Swaziland’s Sands of Tigi Tigi fame – all for Saturday’s show.

Mahambehlala said the hope was to attract huge crowds every year by bringing new artists who had not performed in the Friendly City before, or those who had not been to the metro for some time.

“The only artist we’re repeating from last year is Mafikizolo, because they are popular and had a great performance which was a huge hit the last time,” he said.

No bottles, sharp objects or beach umbrellas will be allowed into the venue. VIP and parking tickets are sold out. Golden tickets and general tickets are still available for R250 to R300 a person at Computicket – and it will cost an extra R50 if you want to bring in a cooler box.