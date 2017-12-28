Binge-drinking more prevalent than admitted

One in seven adults admits to being a binge-drinker‚ but economists say the problem is likely to be much worse.

Based on admissions in a survey of 20 000 adults‚ UCT researchers say 4.8 billion alcoholic drinks were consumed in 2014-15.

But in the same period‚ the South African Revenue Service collected excise duties on four times as many drinks.

And an evaluation this year found that only 14.6% of alcohol consumption was accounted for in admissions during the National Income Dynamics Study (NIDS).

Nicole Vellios and Corné van Walbeek‚ from the University of Cape Town’s Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit‚ said the huge drinking problem revealed in their research strengthened the argument for strong‚ evidence-based policies that reduce the detrimental effects of alcohol use.