From six to 60‚ South Africans agree that it is better to give than to receive.

For her 6th birthday‚ Johannesburg–based Michaela Pohl had a MADD party. She wanted a Make A Difference Day‚ and asked her friends to bring books or educational toys for Cotlands‚ a non-profit that helps vulnerable children.

The gifts were handed over at her party to the Cotlands team.

Her mother‚ Jo Pohl‚ said Michaela willingly shares her toys‚ clothes and food when she can.

“She follows up often on the kids. She wants to donate everywhere and told me that birthdays should be special for all children.”

At the other end of the spectrum‚ Durban’s Elaine Stevens asked her 130 guests not give her gifts for her 60th birthday party; instead they were asked to bring gifts suitable for a local children’s home.

She suggested disposable nappies‚ clothes and food items with a long shelf life.

Stevens was overwhelmed by the response.

“I had a huge box that had housed a photocopier – it was at least a metre wide. The gifts overflowed out of it. People brought three or four gifts‚ many of them were beautifully wrapped.”

Rerouting personal gifts to a favourite charity is a huge trend abroad and a growing trend locally.

The growing awareness of environmental and humanitarian problems as well as a move to declutter and not indulge in rampant consumerism are some of the reasons why people prefer their guests’ “presence” rather than their presents.

And charities are doing their best to help facilitate this movement.

Melanie Jackson‚ president of the Southern Africa Institute of Fundraising‚ said that the South African non-profit organisations that are benefiting the most are those that have the infrastructure on their website to all a feedback mechanism. “For example‚ SANCOB in the Western Cape facilitates the “adoption” of a penguin online. They have even had a wedding party from overseas that gave the wedding couple a virtually adopted penguin in lieu of gifts.”

She also cites some of the local SPCA’s that give a certificate in the name of the person being “gifted”. At the Cape Town SPCA you can buy deworming tablets and food.

“The critical thing is to offer something back – a picture‚ a certificate. Some nonprofits have been a bit slow to cotton on. Others are doing really well.”

This trend also opens up new relationships between recipient and donor‚ she added. “The exposure raises people’s consciousness. My wish is that people see this sort of giving as a status symbol‚ something tangible‚ meaningful and so much better than a pair of socks.”

“Many of us have family abroad. With our weak rand there’s very little we can send them that they is exciting or meaningful‚ but you can adopt a guide dog for them or make a donation to CANSA.

Her view is confirmed in the latest research report on giving. The CAF (Charities Aid Foundation) World Giving Index looks at how and why people around the world give to charity. The 2017 edition comprises data from 139 countries‚ representing 95% of the world’s population.

The report looks at three types of giving behaviour: helping a stranger; donating money; and volunteering time.

While every Western country in the top 20 has a decreased score this year‚ Africa has gone against the global downward trend and is the only continent to see an increase in all three giving behaviours.

It is really exciting to see a growth in generosity on the continent said Gill Bates‚ the CEO of CAF Southern Africa. “We monitor trends – it’s no coincidence that we call Christmas the giving season. It is a trend that is growing exponentially. While money is dwindling people are finding creative ways to give.”

“At 60 I hardly need more bath products or chocolates‚” said Stevens‚ “I hope more people get into this. If we all did it once a year wouldn’t break the bank.

“Giving gives a rush of endorphins; non profits can play that positive role.”