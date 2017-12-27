Manhunt for escapees

Port Elizabeth police have launched a manhunt for four men who escaped police custody within hours of being sentenced in a northern areas’ court today.

Police spokesman warrant officer Alwin Albans said the four men, who were part of a large group of prisoners, escaped after forcing their way through the roof of the truck that was transporting them to St Albans Prison.

He said while the escapees, who had been sentenced for robbery, were not considered dangerous, members of the public who encountered any of the prisoners or know their whereabouts are requested to contact the police rather than approach them.