A social media post about a selfless act of ubuntu has gone viral.

The post‚ believed to have been originally posted on December 10‚ explains how one motorist’s selfless act saved a petrol attendant from losing his job.

The motorist‚ Brian Dawson‚ said he and his family had been on a 700km long trip when they needed to refuel in Vaalwater in Limpopo.

“We were served by a petrol attendant who said he would have to leave his job coz [sic] he couldn’t read anymore. He battled to see the buttons on the swipe machine‚” wrote Dawson.

“I handed my reading glasses to Petrus. He put them on and beamed. He could read again. He proudly read out the amount on the machine. I told him to keep the glasses. He says he’s young again and doesn’t need to retire anymore‚” Dawson said.

He posted a picture of the petrol attendant in his new glasses.

“So people‚ keep in mind that little acts of kindness can have a massive impact. Go do something kind tomorrow‚” said Dawson.

Always try your best to be Kind!! We can all make a difference in the lives of others… let us not let those opportunities to make a difference go wasted… #Respect pic.twitter.com/iUomyvLxZe — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) December 27, 2017