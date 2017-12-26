Suspects make off with R500 000 in daring heist

A group of robbers made off with half-a-million rand after they stormed a cash-in-transit office in a daring heist in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday morning.

Police have confirmed that between four and six men, some armed with firearms, stormed the Transcash building in Pogson Street, Sydenham, at about 7am.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the robbers held an on site guard at gunpoint while demanding entry to the safe.

“At that point, the one van had already left the premises on their daily run.

“The robbers assaulted the security guard however his injuries are not life threatening,” she added.

“The suspects fled in a bakkie which was parked close to the premises.”

Janse van Rensburg said police were still on the scene.