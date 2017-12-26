About 145 babies were delivered on Christmas Day in Gauteng public healthcare facilities‚ the health department said in a statement.

The majority of babies were born at Tembisa Hospital (17)‚ Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital (16)‚ Rahima Moosa Mother and Child (14)‚ Mamelodi Hospital (8) and Hillbrow Community Healthcare Centre (6).

So far there are only two sets of twins‚ who were born at Tembisa Hospital and Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospitals and

First time father Takalani Molaudzi thanked Kalafong Hospital staff for delivering his baby girl‚ Favour Molaudzi. New mother Mpho echoed her partner’s sentiments.

Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Gwen Ramokgopa visit Kalafong Hospital and Ladium Community Healthcare centre in Tshwane.

“For the whole province‚ between midnight and 7am‚ 88 babies were born‚ 14 of those were born at community healthcare centres that‚ is the clinics‚” she said. “We just want to thank all our health professionals who are on duty.”

She advised new mothers about the importance of breast feeding for at least six months‚ as this builds bonds‚ ensures the babies receive nutrition and are resilient to diseases. She also thanked the fathers there to support their partners.