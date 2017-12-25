Veteran musician Robbie Malinga has died.

Details around his death are unclear at this stage‚ but his label manager Kenny Tlale confirmed that he had spoken to Malinga’s wife.

“I just got confirmation that he died this afternoon. However we still need to get the finer details from his family‚” he said.

The musician’s manager Sipho Dube said he was currently with Malinga’s family and they would only confirm the news after a family meeting.

“I can’t say anything at this stage without speaking to the family. You will need to call me tomorrow.”

Malinga had been in and out of hospital over the last few months.

He was admitted to hospital in June and was diagnosed with anemia.

“He has been travelling across the country for months without rest. He needs to take a break and look after himself. He is under strain but still works day in and day out‚” Universal Music spokesperson Dharam Sewraj said at the time.

The 47-year-old musician celebrated his birthday in style in November‚ explaining that after being diagnosed with anemia earlier in the year‚ he was afraid of dying‚ but thought of his children and young wife.

“I was scared for my kids man. My kids are so spoilt. I make sure that I do everything for them. My wife as well‚ she’s still young to have her husband die. It was scary but I’m a strong person‚ I am a believer‚” he told Sowetan.

TshisaLIVE understands that his family are holding a meeting this evening and will release an official statement tomorrow.

“He was sick but he had just been on holiday and was rested. He was performing again and had many gigs lined up‚” added Sewraj.

The musician‚ known for his hit songs Sobabili‚ Mthanda and Baby Please released a self-titled album in November.

