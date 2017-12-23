Walking unaided a new year dream

In January last year, Clinton Morris made headlines after maggots hatched in his wounds in hospital because nurses did not change his dressings. When doctors insisted that his leg be amputated, he refused.

In a few weeks’ time, he will walk again for the first time in 13 months.

He shared his story of resilience and determination with health writer Estelle Ellis.

At 4pm on December 2 last year, Clinton Morris was hit by a car while he was on his motorcycle.

The bone in his lower right leg snapped and bent backwards.

Morris wrapped the drawstrings of his shorts around his thigh to try to stop the bleeding, but he still almost bled to death.

The impact of the collision broke his tablet in three pieces.

When the ambulance arrived, the paramedic asked him if he was allergic to anything.

“I said, ‘Yes, I am allergic to bull****.’ He burst out laughing. He said I had made his day.”

While four people had to hold Morris as the paramedics bent his leg back to its natural position, he passed out from the pain.

For the next few weeks Morris, 41, would be transferred between Livingstone and Provincial hospitals as doctors tried to save his life.

And as he fought, Morris had the distressing experience of seeing a man fall to his death from a window at Livingstone.

“I never want to see something like that ever again. It was on Christmas Day last year.

“Even if I don’t do anything this year, it will be much better than last year.”

Against doctors’ advice, Morris refused to give permission for his leg to be amputated.

But by January 4, after his dressings were not changed for more than a week, maggots had hatched in his wounds.

He had also lost 25kg.

“It was around this time that I thought, I can’t do this. Then I rallied.”

Morris spent 76 days in hospital and could no longer do his job as a handyman at Pine Lodge.

Since he was discharged from hospital, Morris has been walking around with a fixator weighing several kilograms.

The fixator looks like an iron cage around the leg to help the bones fuse again.

In two weeks’ time, part of the fixator will be removed surgically and for the first time Morris will be able to walk freely again.

“It will be half the weight of the fixator. I can’t wait,”Morris said.

“I just refused to listen to anybody who said my leg had to come off. I would let them talk and I would smile.”

Soon after the accident, Morris posted a picture on Facebook that he would repeat a few times in the past year.

It was an ad for an upmarket whisky which read: “Keep walking”.

Morris started exercises, determined to walk again.

For weeks he would change his profile picture on social media to the Superman symbol. After leaving hospital, Morris was dealt further blows when he was attacked and robbed twice.

“The last time I think the robbers thought I would not get up again. People think you are an easy target because you are disabled. “They forget that if you are on crutches or in a wheelchair your upper body grows strong.”

He said the news story of a man who was discovered dead in Central with a fixator around his leg deeply affected him.

“I could not allow myself to get scared. Every day I made myself get up. “I count down in how many days I will not be wearing the fixator. “I don’t think you can ever get used to a fixator around your leg. It feels like you are stepping in lava all the time.

“You can’t really sit or stand. The pins tear into your skin all the time.

“I found strength in myself that I never thought I would have.

“Funnily enough, my biggest problem when getting up and about was that people kept on bumping into my leg. I would have thought they would try to avoid it.”

Morris said the most difficult transition from being an able-bodied person to a disabled one was discovering that Port Elizabeth was not wheelchair-friendly.

“After my story was on the front page of The Herald I had so many people coming up to me to talk about their loved ones and their experience in that [Livingstone] hospital. I didn’t have many people to talk to, so it helped knowing so many others were going through the same thing and that nothing was done about it.

“My resolution for 2018 is to only go to hospital once and then never ever again.”

Many people had helped him, but only one or two had stayed the course.

“Brian Paddey from the Amputee Support Group was one. He never left. “My mom, Judy Poole, was the other.

“I understand it is hard. Nobody wants to put up with a guy going through hell.” Morris said he had weaned himself off painkillers.

“I had to learn to deal with the pain by using my mind,” he said.

“Some of the pills were giving me nightmares. I couldn’t sleep.”

Morris never planned to stay in Port Elizabeth as he is from Johannesburg.

“As soon as my legal action against the hospital and the Road Accident Fund is finalised, I will be buying a car and then I will drive away as quick as I can,” he said.

“But first I will help Brian’s amputee support group. I want Port Elizabeth to remember me.”

He then plans to join his family in the UK. Paddey said Morris had been incredibly courageous.

“He was never given a chance by anybody. I am incredibly proud of him. “He stuck to his decision.”

Livingstone Hospital chief executive Thulane Madonsela said the hospital had investigated the maggot incident and found nobody was to blame.

Certain procedures were in place to improve the quality of care, he said.